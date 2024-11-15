Georgia RB Trevor Etienne ruled out against Tennessee with injury

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Georgia running back Trevor Etienne has been ruled out of the big game against Tennessee with a rib injury. Etienne was hurt in a Nov. 2 victory over Florida, though he did get limited carries in a 28-10 loss to Ole Miss last weekend. Initially listed as questionable for the crucial game against the Volunteers, Etienne was ruled out by Georgia on the latest injury report filed with the SEC. Etienne is in his first season with the Bulldogs after transferring from Florida. He leads Georgia with 477 yards rushing and seven touchdowns. Etienne’s absence leaves freshman Nate Frazier as the only running back with extensive playing time assured of being available against the Volunteers.

