Georgia rallies from three runs down, beats Georgia Tech 8-6 in 10 innings to claim Athens Regional

ATHENS. Ga. (AP) — Georgia used solo home runs by freshman Tre Phelps in the top of the eighth inning and Kolby Branch in the ninth to tie it, and Corey Collins capped a three-run 10th inning with a two-out, two-run double as the Bulldogs (42-15), seeded No. 7 nationally, rallied to beat Georgia Tech 8-6, winning the Athens Regional and earning a spot in the super regionals. Georgia Tech (33-25) loaded the bases with nobody out in the bottom of the 10th. Leighton Finley took over for Chandler Marsh after the first two batters reached base. He surrendered a single to Cam Jones before striking out Drew Burress. Matthew Ellis followed with a sacrifice fly for the second out and John Giesler grounded out for the third.

