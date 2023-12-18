Georgia quarterback Carson Beck announces he’s returning for 2024 season

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Georgia junior quarterback Carson Beck says he will return for the 2024 season instead of entering the NFL draft. Georgia announced Beck’s decision on social media. The fourth-year junior will lead the No. 6 Bulldogs against No. 4 Florida State in the Orange Bowl on Dec. 30. Beck says “the NFL can wait one more year” as he announced his decision to return for another season. Beck was considered a possible candidate to be drafted in the first or second round after he completed 72.4% of his passes for 3,738 yards with 22 touchdowns and six interceptions.

