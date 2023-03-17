Georgia ousts Florida State women from March Madness 66-54

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Diamond Battles scored 21 points and Audrey Warren added 11 points as Georgia defeated Florida State 66-54 in the first round of the women’s NCAA Tournament on Friday. The 10th-seeded Lady Bulldogs advanced to Sunday’s second round to face either No. 2 seed Iowa or 15th-seeded Southeastern Louisiana. Jordan Isaacs had 10 points and Javyn Nicholson had 13 rebounds for Georgia, which led 43-40 with 2:03 left in the third quarter before going on a 14-0 run that extended three minutes into the fourth quarter. Erin Howard had 19 points and nine rebounds to lead Florida State.

