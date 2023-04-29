Georgia on their minds! Eagles bullish for Bulldogs in draft

The Philadelphia Eagles sure did have Georgia on their mind during the NFL draft. The Eagles took cornerback Kelee Ringo in the fourth round Saturday to make it three picks overall off the national champions’ roster. Philadelphia selected defensive tackle Jalen Carter with the No. 9 overall pick, edge rusher Nolan Smith with the 30th pick, and then Ringo with the 105th pick. The Eagles saved their biggest Georgia splash for a trade. They acquired running back D’Andre Swift on Saturday with a seventh-rounder from Detroit for a fourth-round pick in 2025 and a seventh-rounder this year.

