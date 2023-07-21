Georgia media’s pick to win SEC title by wide margin over Alabama, LSU

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Two-time defending national champion Georgia is the overwhelming preseason pick to win the 2023 Southeastern Conference title. Media covering the SEC’s media days gave coach Kirby Smart and his Bulldogs 181 points to win the title in the poll released Friday. Alabama received 62 points. LSU was third with 31 points despite losing in the league championship game in December. Tennessee was a distant fourth choice. The Vols tied in-state rival Vanderbilt despite the Commodores never winning the league championship. The preseason favorite to win the title has won the SEC championship game only nine times since 1992.

