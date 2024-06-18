Georgia makes wild start to international tournament soccer in feisty loss to Turkey

DORTMUND, Germany (AP) — There was a pre-match brawl, a multi-pass team goal of which peak Barcelona would be proud and a match widely regarded as an instant classic. Georgia has made quite the entrance to international tournament soccer. A 3-1 loss to Turkey in the European Championship was a thrilling watch from start to finish. Tuesday’s result failed to dampen the spirits of a national team and its boisterous fans who have been waiting for this day for more than 30 years.

