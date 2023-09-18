Georgia loses starting tackle Mims as headliner of imposing injury list

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Top-ranked Georgia will be without starting right tackle Amarius Mims indefinitely as Kirby Smart says the Bulldogs carry the longest injury list in his eight years as coach. Smart says Mims will have surgery for a left ankle sprain suffered in last week’s 24-14 win over South Carolina. Mims is expected to miss at least a few weeks, including Saturday’s game against UAB. The Bulldogs, coming off back to back national championships, also had running backs Kendall Milton and Roderick Robinson suffer knee and ankle injuries, respectively. Wide receiver Ladd McConkey is expected to miss his fourth consecutive game with a back injury.

