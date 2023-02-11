Georgia hands Kentucky damaging 75-68 defeat

By The Associated Press
Georgia's Braelen Bridges, right, and Kario Oquendo celebrate during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Kentucky, Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023, in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/Alex Slitz)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Alex Slitz]

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Kario Oquendo scored 21 points, Braelen Bridges and Justin Hill combined for 19 second-half points and Georgia defeated Kentucky 75-68. Bridges scored 10 of his 12 points over a five-minute stretch when Georgia took back the lead for good. Hill had a 3-pointer during the run and added four free throws late. The Bulldogs snapped a three-game losing streak and dealt a damaging loss to a Wildcats team projected to be on the NCAA Tournament bubble. Kentucky’s Oscar Tshiebwe finished with 20 points and 14 rebounds for his 14th double-double this season. Antonio Reeves had four 3-pointers and scored 20 points with Jacob Toppin adding 12.

