Georgia hands Kentucky damaging 75-68 defeat

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Kario Oquendo scored 21 points, Braelen Bridges and Justin Hill combined for 19 second-half points and Georgia defeated Kentucky 75-68. Bridges scored 10 of his 12 points over a five-minute stretch when Georgia took back the lead for good. Hill had a 3-pointer during the run and added four free throws late. The Bulldogs snapped a three-game losing streak and dealt a damaging loss to a Wildcats team projected to be on the NCAA Tournament bubble. Kentucky’s Oscar Tshiebwe finished with 20 points and 14 rebounds for his 14th double-double this season. Antonio Reeves had four 3-pointers and scored 20 points with Jacob Toppin adding 12.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.