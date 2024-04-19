Georgia gymnastics coach Courtney Kupets Carter is fired after 7 seasons, no NCAA titles

ATHENS, Ga (AP) — Georgia has fired gymnastics coach Courtney Kupets Carter after seven seasons. Kupets Carter was unable to duplicate the success she enjoyed as a Georgia gymnast. As a competitor, she helped Georgia win four national championships and was inducted into the USA Gymnastics Hall of Fame in 2014. Kupets Carter won the 2009 Honda Broderick Cup as the nation’s top female student-athlete in all sports. Georgia athletic director Josh Brooks says the decision was “especially tough” because of her history with the program. Georgia has won 10 NCAA team championships. Its most recent title came in 2009.

