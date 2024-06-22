Georgia gets its 1st point but misses a win in 1-1 draw with Czech Republic at Euro 2024

HAMBURG, Germany (AP) — Georgia has earned its first-ever point at a major tournament in a 1-1 draw with the Czech Republic at Euro 2024. It was nearly a win. Midfielder Saba Lobjanidze missed with the last kick of the game on a promising counterattack. Video reviews were in the spotlight as the Czechs had a goal for Adam Hlozek disallowed for hand ball. Georgia took the lead with a Georges Mikautadze penalty and Patrik Schick leveled the score for the Czechs with his chest. Both teams almost certainly require a win in their last group games to qualify for the knockout stages.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.