Georgia-Georgia Tech game heading to home of NFL’s Falcons in 2025

ATLANTA (AP) — Looking to boost revenue, Georgia Tech has agreed to move its 2025 game against rival Georgia to the home of the NFL’s Atlanta Falcons. The annual contest, which normally rotates between campus stadiums, will be held at 75,000-seat Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Nov. 29, 2025. Georgia Tech will receive $10 million from stadium operator AMB Sports and Entertainment to move the game from its campus facility, 51,913-seat Bobby Dodd Stadium, located less than 2 miles away. It will be the first time since Bobby Dodd Stadium opened in 1913 that the rivalry known as “Clean, Old Fashioned Hate” hasn’t been played at a campus site.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.