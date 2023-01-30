Georgia finding new hope in SEC under first-year coach White

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Mike White is making an impact in his first season as Georgia’s coach. After five consecutive losing seasons in Southeastern Conference games, the Bulldogs are 14-7 overall and 4-4 in the league under White. Georgia has made its way to the middle of the SEC by beating three of the four teams tied for last place. The good news is the Bulldogs no longer rank as one of the bottom teams, one year after a 1-17 SEC record. White knows his job of building a winner is far from finished. Georgia plays at No. 25 Auburn on Wednesday night.

