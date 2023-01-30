Georgia finding new hope in SEC under first-year coach White

By CHARLES ODUM The Associated Press
Georgia head coach Mike White yells to his players on the court during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Auburn, Jan. 4, 2023, in Athens, Ga. White is making an impact at Georgia, which is at .500 in the SEC at 4-4 following five consecutive losing seasons in the conference. Three of those SEC wins have come against teams currently tied for last in the league, but White says the ability to win close games gives the Bulldogs a chance to “steal a few” the remainder of the season. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/John Bazemore]

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Mike White is making an impact in his first season as Georgia’s coach. After five consecutive losing seasons in Southeastern Conference games, the Bulldogs are 14-7 overall and 4-4 in the league under White. Georgia has made its way to the middle of the SEC by beating three of the four teams tied for last place. The good news is the Bulldogs no longer rank as one of the bottom teams, one year after a 1-17 SEC record. White knows his job of building a winner is far from finished. Georgia plays at No. 25 Auburn on Wednesday night.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.