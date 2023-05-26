Georgia extends contract for AD Josh Brooks, plans 2 new football practice fields

By The Associated Press
Georgia football coach Kirby Smart, left, talks with Atlanta Braves manager Brian Snitker before the Braves' baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Tuesday, May 23, 2023, in Atlanta. (Jason Getz/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Jason Getz]

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — On the heels of a second straight national football championship, Georgia has given athletic director Josh Brooks a contract extension that ties him to the Bulldogs through at least 2029. Brooks’ new contract will increase his salary to $1.025 million a year, with annual raises of $100,000. He called Georgia a “dream” job and says he wants to spend the rest of his career in Athens. The athletic association board wrapped up its annual spring meeting by also announcing plans for a new track and field facility. That will free up space for two more grass football practice fields.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.