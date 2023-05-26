Georgia extends contract for AD Josh Brooks, plans 2 new football practice fields

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — On the heels of a second straight national football championship, Georgia has given athletic director Josh Brooks a contract extension that ties him to the Bulldogs through at least 2029. Brooks’ new contract will increase his salary to $1.025 million a year, with annual raises of $100,000. He called Georgia a “dream” job and says he wants to spend the rest of his career in Athens. The athletic association board wrapped up its annual spring meeting by also announcing plans for a new track and field facility. That will free up space for two more grass football practice fields.

