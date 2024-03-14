Georgia ends game on 12-0 run to beat Missouri 64-59 in first round of SEC tourney

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Blue Cain had 19 points, Justin Hill scored 17 off the bench and 11th-seeded Georgia finished the game on a 12-0 run to beat No. 14 seed Missouri 64-59 in the first round of the Southeastern Conference Tournament.Cain hit 6 of 12 shots, including 5 of 9 from 3-point range, for the Bulldogs (17-15), who advance to play sixth-seeded Florida in Thursday’s quarterfinals. Hill hit 6 of 12 shots with three 3-pointers. Noah Thomasson and reserve RJ Melendez scored 10 apiece.Sean East II grabbed a rebound and scored to give the Tigers (8-24) a 59-52 lead with 3:38 left to play. Hill hit a turnaround jumper, a 3-pointer and two free throws in the game-ending run for Georgia.

