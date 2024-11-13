Georgia coach Kirby Smart regrets calling player an ‘idiot’ for appearing to celebrate after loss

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Georgia coach Kirby Smart says he went too far when he called backup safety Jake Pope an “idiot” for appearing to celebrate with Mississippi fans following the Bulldogs’ loss to the Rebels last week. Pope issued an apology on Monday for his actions that were captured on video after the Bulldogs’ 28-10 loss at Ole Miss. It looked like Pope was celebrating with Rebels fans, and the video drew sharp criticism from Smart. One day later, Smart said he regretted his choice of words and complimented Pope for the way he explained the situation to his teammates.

