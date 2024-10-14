Georgia coach Kirby Smart reaches out to Mississippi State QB Van Buren to explain sideline shove

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Georgia coach Kirby Smart says he reached out to Mississippi State quarterback Michael Van Buren and coach Jeff Lebby to explain his contact with Van Buren on the sideline in Saturday night’s game. Van Buren ran to the Georgia sideline late in No. 5 Georgia’s 41-31 win. Smart was rushing toward defensive coordinator Glenn Schumann when he crossed the path of Van Buren and shoved the quarterback. Smart insisted after the game he wasn’t aware he had contact with Van Buren. He said Monday that after reviewing the play he realized he needed to reach out to the quarterback.

