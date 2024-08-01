Georgia coach Kirby Smart announces dismissal of wide receiver Rara Thomas following arrest

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Georgia opened practice on Thursday without wide receiver Rara Thomas, who has been dismissed from the team following his arrest on charges of cruelty to children and battery.

Coach Kirby Smart said before Thursday’s practice he met with Thomas on Tuesday and informed the junior of the decision.

Thomas was arrested early Friday on felony charges of cruelty to children and misdemeanor battery charges. Georgia announced later Friday that Thomas was indefinitely suspended. Thursday’s announcement made the removal of Thomas from the team permanent.

Thomas was released on $3,500 bond Tuesday.

“I had a chance to sit down and meet with him face to face on Tuesday which I think was really important to let him know he can no longer be a part of the football team,” Smart said. “He understands that and we wish him nothing but the best moving forward.”

Thomas had 23 catches for 383 yards and one touchdown last season and ranked as one of the team’s leading returning targets for quarterback Carson Beck.

It is the second arrest for Thomas in two years. Thomas, a transfer from Mississippi State, was arrested by University of Georgia police on Jan. 23, 2023, on a felony charge of false imprisonment and a misdemeanor count of family violence battery. The charges were dropped when Thomas entered a pretrial diversion program.

The latest charges also are regarded as family violence offenses.

Georgia was voted at the Southeastern Conference media days on July 19 as the favorite to win the league.

Georgia had six preseason first-team All-SEC picks, including Beck, running back Trevor Etienne, offensive lineman Tate Ratledge, defensive lineman Nazir Stackhouse, linebacker Mykel Williams and defensive back Malaki Starks.

The preseason first-team picks did not include a receiver. The loss of Thomas takes away an experienced target after the losses of tight end Brock Bowers and wide receivers Ladd McConkey and Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint. Seniors Dominic Lovett and Arian Smith return as veteran wide receivers.

“We have depth at the top,” Smart said. “I think we’ve got to find more guys that can contribute in that room.

“I’m fired up about that group because we’ve got a good group of protectors around them, a good quarterback to get them the ball, and a good group of tight ends.”

Smart also has been forced to address repeated driving offenses by his players. He said players have been suspended and fined through the collective that provides name, image and likeness payments to the school’s athletes.

Georgia players have been involved in 24 driving-related violations (DUI, reckless driving or speeding), The Atlanta-Journal Constitution has reported, including a crash that killed a player and a recruiting staffer in January 2023. Georgia offensive lineman Devin Willock and recruiting analyst Chandler LeCroy were killed in a car crash on Jan. 15, 2023, just days after the Bulldogs won the national title game.

The Bulldogs open their season against Clemson on Aug. 31 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

___

AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.