Georgia builds big first-half lead to beat Alabama A&M 93-73 for its eighth straight win

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Blue Cain scored 18 points and Georgia built a big first-half lead to beat Alabama A&M 93-73 on Saturday for its eighth straight win. Cain scored eight points to help Georgia take a 46-24 lead at the break despite shooting 39.5% (15 of 38) overall. Justin Hill, Jabri Abdur-Rahim and RJ Sunahara each added seven first-half points for Georgia (10-3). Georgia shot 61% from the floor in the second half and finished 51% (34 of 67), scoring 24 points off 22 Alabama A&M turnovers. Dailin Smith and reserve Chad Moodie each scored 14 points to lead Alabama A&M (1-12).

