Georgia begins spring practice looking to get back on top after falling just short in 2023

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Carson Beck returns for another season at Georgia looking to take care of some unfinished business. He’s doing it in style, too. The Bulldogs quarterback has a new ride — a Lamborghini — and a determination to bring another national title to Athens. In Beck’s first season as the starter, Georgia just missed its chance to win three straight championships. A three-point loss to Alabama in the Southeastern Conference title game doomed the Bulldogs’ chances. But they begin spring practice with every intention of recalling hmaining one of the nation’s top programs — especially with Beck returning at QB.

