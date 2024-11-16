Georgia beat Georgia Tech 77-69 in the 200th series meeting that dates to 1906

ATLANTA (AP) — Silas Demary Jr. scored 14 of his 18 points in the second half, Asa Newell had 14 points and Georgia beat Georgia Tech 77-69 on Friday night in the 200th series meeting that dates to 1906. Georgia beat Georgia Tech for the seventh time in the last nine meetings. The teams combined to score 46 points in the first half before each scored 50 after halftime. Newell made Georgia’s first 3-pointer in 15 attempts with 8:34 remaining in the second half for a 45-39 lead. Tyrin Lawrence added a three-point play on the Bulldogs’ next possession for a nine-point lead. Blue Cain made Georgia’s second 3 with 4:26 left and after a Georgia Tech turnover, RJ Godfrey made a layup while being fouled to make it 61-50

