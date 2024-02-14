Georgia announces two departures from Kirby Smart’s staff, new special teams coordinator

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — The Georgia Bulldogs have a new special teams coordinator after staff changes announced by head coach Kirby Smart. Kirk Benedict has been promoted to replace Scott Cochran after serving as an analyst the last two seasons. Cochran and offensive analyst Darrell Dickey have resigned to pursue other opportunities. Cochran is a former strength coach at Alabama and moved to Georgia in 2020 for an on-field coaching position. Dickey spent one season at Georgia after five years as the offensive coordinator at Texas A&M. He is a former head coach at North Texas.

