Georgia and star Kvaratskhelia head to Euro 2024 after beating Greece in penalty shootout

By The Associated Press
Georgia's Giorgi Kochorashvili celebrates after scoring his side's first goal during a penalty shootout at the end of the Euro 2024 qualifying play-off soccer match between Georgia and Greece at the Boris Paichadze National Stadium in Tbilisi, Georgia, Tuesday, March 26, 2024. (AP Photo/Tamuna Kulumbegashvili)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Tamuna Kulumbegashvili]

TBILISI, Georgia (AP) — Georgia and star forward Khvicha Kvaratskhelia are going to their first major tournament after beating Greece in a penalty shootout following a 0-0 draw in their European Championship qualifying playoff. Nika Kvekveskiri placed a decisive spot-kick low into the corner to seal Georgia’s 4-2 win in the shootout. Greece captain Tasos Bakasetas had his opening penalty saved and Giorgos Giakoumakis pulled his shot wide of the goal. Georgia will be a low-ranked outsider in the 24-team Euro 2024 lineup in Germany going into Group F with Portugal, Turkey and the Czech Republic.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.