Georgia and star Kvaratskhelia head to Euro 2024 after beating Greece in penalty shootout

TBILISI, Georgia (AP) — Georgia and star forward Khvicha Kvaratskhelia are going to their first major tournament after beating Greece in a penalty shootout following a 0-0 draw in their European Championship qualifying playoff. Nika Kvekveskiri placed a decisive spot-kick low into the corner to seal Georgia’s 4-2 win in the shootout. Greece captain Tasos Bakasetas had his opening penalty saved and Giorgos Giakoumakis pulled his shot wide of the goal. Georgia will be a low-ranked outsider in the 24-team Euro 2024 lineup in Germany going into Group F with Portugal, Turkey and the Czech Republic.

