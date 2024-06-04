Georgia and ‘Kvaradona’ will play their first European Championship as divisions deepen at home

By JAMES ELLINGWORTH The Associated Press
Georgia's fans celebrate the victory of their team in the Euro 2024 qualifying play-off soccer match between Georgia and Greece at the Boris Paichadze National Stadium in Tbilisi, Georgia, Tuesday, March 26, 2024. (AP Photo/Tamuna Kulumbegashvili)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Tamuna Kulumbegashvili]

The nation of Georgia has been racked by protests and political turmoil but there’s one cause that almost everyone supports: the national soccer team. Georgia is the only team among the 24 in Germany which has never played a European Championship before and coach Willy Sagnol says he will “never forget” the passionate celebrations when his team qualified. Napoli winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia’s skills and the quick reactions of Valencia goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili will be crucial on a team which otherwise has little top-level experience. Georgia is the clear outsider in Group F alongside Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal, Turkey and the Czech Republic.

