Georgia and ‘Kvaradona’ will play their first European Championship as divisions deepen at home

The nation of Georgia has been racked by protests and political turmoil but there’s one cause that almost everyone supports: the national soccer team. Georgia is the only team among the 24 in Germany which has never played a European Championship before and coach Willy Sagnol says he will “never forget” the passionate celebrations when his team qualified. Napoli winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia’s skills and the quick reactions of Valencia goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili will be crucial on a team which otherwise has little top-level experience. Georgia is the clear outsider in Group F alongside Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal, Turkey and the Czech Republic.

