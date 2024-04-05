Georgia Amoore transferring from Virginia Tech to Kentucky, following her coach to the Wildcats

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Georgia Amoore is transferring to Kentucky. She follows her coach, Kenny Brooks, who left Virginia Tech to take over the Wildcats. Amoore, a 5-foot-6 guard from Australia, teamed with All-America forward Elizabeth Kitley to lead Virginia Tech to last year’s Final Four and this year’s Atlantic Coast Conference regular-season championship. Kitley was sidelined by an injury for this year’s women’s NCAA Tournament, and the Hokies lost to Baylor in the second round. Amoore was Virginia Tech’s No. 2 scorer this season at 18.8 points per game and averaged a team-high 6.8 assists.

