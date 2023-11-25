Georgia Amoore scores 24 points as No. 9 Virginia Tech beats Tulane 76-70

GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands (AP) — Georgia Amoore scored 24 points, Elizabeth Kitley had 18 and No. 9 Virginia Tech topped Tulane 76-70 at the Cayman Islands Classic. Olivia Summiel had 16 points and eight rebounds for the 5-1 Hokies. Cayla King made three 3-pointers and finished with 11 points. Amoore was 9 for 16 from the field. She also had seven assists and five rebounds. Tulane’s Kyren Whittington led all scorers with 26 points on 9-for-13 shooting. Hannah Pratt had 16 points for the 3-3 Green Wave.

