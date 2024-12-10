Georgia Amoore and Amelia Hassett combine for 39 points, and No. 16 Kentucky women beat Queens 87-45

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Georgia Amoore scored 20 points, Amelia Hassett added 19 and No. 16 Kentucky beat Queens University 87-45 on Monday night. Amoore scored nine points in the first quarter to help Kentucky build a 29-9 lead. She made two of her three 3-pointers, while Queens was 0 of 3 from distance and made 25% overall. Kentucky extended its lead to 38-9 after scoring the opening nine points of the second quarter. Queens’ first field goal of the second quarter came with 5:42 left. Amoore, Hassett and Clara Strack each scored in double figures in the first half, combining for 39 of Kentucky’s 52 points. Queens had just 18 points and trailed by 34. Kentucky led by as many as 51 points in the second half.

