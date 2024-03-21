Georgia advances to Euro 2024 playoffs final with 2-0 win over Luxembourg helped by video review

TBILISI, Georgia (AP) — Georgia is one win away from its tournament debut at the European Championship after beating Luxembourg 2-0 in a qualifying playoffs semifinal Thursday. The game that swung on a dramatic VAR review early in the second half. Luxembourg was trailing and looked to have leveled with a goal from Gerson Rodrigues. Instead, after a video review and five-minute break in play, Luxembourg defender Maxime Chanot was shown a red card for a foul 45 seconds before the Rodrigues shot. Georgia’s goals were scored by Budu Zivzivadze in the 40th and 63rd minutes. Georgia next plays Greece or Kazakhstan.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.