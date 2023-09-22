Georgetown women’s hoops coach Tasha Butts steps away to focus on ongoing battle with breast cancer

WASHINGTON (AP) — Georgetown women’s basketball coach Tasha Butts is taking time away from the team to focus on her health in her ongoing battle against breast cancer the school announced. Associate head coach Darnell Haney will take over in her absence. Butts was diagnosed with advanced stage breast cancer in 2021. The diagnosis inspired the Tasha Tough campaign which has brought awareness and raised money to bring quality care to women who can’t afford it through the Kay Yow Cancer Fund. Butts was named the team’s head coach in April.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.