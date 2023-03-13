Georgetown women’s basketball coach James Howard out, too

By The Associated Press
FILE - Georgetown head coach James Howard claps during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against UConn, Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023, in Washington. Georgetown women's basketball coach James Howard will not have his contract renewed after four consecutive losing seasons, the school announced Monday, March 13, 2023. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Terrance Williams]

WASHINGTON (AP) — Georgetown women’s basketball coach James Howard will not have his contract renewed after four consecutive losing seasons. The school announced the move Monday. It means that Georgetown will be looking for two new basketball coaches. Patrick Ewing was removed as head of the men’s team last week. Howard went 66-108, a .379 winning percentage, during six years at Georgetown, including 14-17 this season, which ended with a 30-point loss to UConn in the Big East Conference Tournament quarterfinals on March 4.

