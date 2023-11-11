Georgetown tops Bucknell 50-47 in OT after giving up big lead

LEWISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Tyler Knoop threw four touchdown passes and Joshua Stakely scored on a 1-yard plunge in overtime to give Georgetown a 50-47 win over Bucknell. Knoops last touchdown pass, a 25-yarder to Jimmy Kibble, capped a five-play, 69-yard drive with 1:45 left to force overtime after the Bison had scored 29 unanswered points. After that fast finish, Bucknell was held to one yard in OT and settled for Matt Schearer’s 41-yard field goal. Knoop connected with Kibble for a 95-yard touchdown at 4:41 of the third quarter for a 37-15 lead. Ralph Rucker then ran for a two-point conversion after Rushawn Baker’s 38-yard TD and threw three touchdown passes covering 65, 32 and 28 yards.

