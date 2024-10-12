Georgetown picks off four passes, shuts out Lafayette 17-0 in Patriot League opener

EASTON, Pa. (AP) — Savion Hart and Udechukwu Enyeribe each ran for touchdowns and Zeraun Daniel had two of Georgetown’s four interceptions as the Hoyas shutout Lafayette 17-0 in their Patriot League opener. The shutout was Georgetown’s first against an FCS team since beating Stony Brook 7-0 on Sept. 7, 2006.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.