Georgetown makes Darnell Haney its women’s basketball coach after a season as interim

By The Associated Press
FILE - Georgetown interim coach Darnell Haney gestures during the first half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against UConn in the finals of the Big East women's tournament March 11, 2024, in Uncasville, Conn. Haney was promoted to coach of the team Wednesday, March 20, after one season in an interim role succeeding the late Tasha Butts. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Jessica Hill]

WASHINGTON (AP) — Darnell Haney has been promoted to head coach of the Georgetown women’s basketball team after one season in an interim role succeeding the late Tasha Butts. The school announced the move Wednesday. Haney has led the Hoyas to a 22-11 record, including a run to the Big East Tournament championship game and a berth in the first Women’s Basketball Invitation Tournament. Georgetown plays Washington in the first round Thursday night. Haney came to Georgetown before this season as the associate head coach for Butts, who was hired last April but died of cancer in October at age 41 before coaching a game.

