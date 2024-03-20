Georgetown makes Darnell Haney its women’s basketball coach after a season as interim

WASHINGTON (AP) — Darnell Haney has been promoted to head coach of the Georgetown women’s basketball team after one season in an interim role succeeding the late Tasha Butts. The school announced the move Wednesday. Haney has led the Hoyas to a 22-11 record, including a run to the Big East Tournament championship game and a berth in the first Women’s Basketball Invitation Tournament. Georgetown plays Washington in the first round Thursday night. Haney came to Georgetown before this season as the associate head coach for Butts, who was hired last April but died of cancer in October at age 41 before coaching a game.

