Georgetown gets clutch 3 from Massoud, huge block from Cook to defeat Notre Dame 72-68 in OT

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Ismael Massoud hit a go-ahead 3-pointer, Supreme Cook preserved the lead with a blocked shot, and Georgetown defeated Notre Dame 72-68 in overtime. Massoud hit a high-arching jumper from deep on the left wing to give the Hoyas a 70-68 lead with 1:16 remaining. Neither team scored on the next several possessions, and Cook blocked what otherwise looked like an open 3-point try by Kebba Njie with three seconds left. Rowan Brumbaugh finished the scoring with two free throws for Georgetown in the final second. Drew Fielder made four 3-pointers and led Georgetown with 16 points. Markus Burton scored all six of Notre Dame’s points in overtime and led the Fighting Irish with 17 points.

