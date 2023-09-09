Georgetown duo rushes for over 100 yards apiece and Hoyas win weather-shortened game 27-10

WASHINGTON (AP) — Joshua Stakely and Naieem Kearney reach rushed for over 100 yards with a touchdown apiece and Georgetown defeated Sacred Heart 27-10 in a game called midway through the fourth quarter because of weather conditions. The game endured a lengthy delay at halftime because of lightning in the area before being called after another delay. Stakely rushed for 116 yards on 17 carries and Kearney 111 on 24, the first time the Hoyas (2-0) had two running backs go over 100 yards since 2014. Tyler Knoop added 148 yards passing including a 45-yard scoring pass to Jimmy Kibble

