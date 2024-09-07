Georgetown controls the second half in beating Marist 31-10

POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y. (AP) — Danny Lauter threw for 199 yards and a touchdown, Naieem Kearney added two rushing scores, and Georgetown beat Marist 31-10. Kearney’s second rushing touchdown gave the Hoyas their first lead at 17-10 late in the third quarter. Isaiah Grimes extended the lead to 24-10 when the tight end caught a 12-yard pass in the corner of the end zone. Mason Gudger, who carried it eight times for a team-high 51 yards, capped a 13-play, 80-yard drive that took over seven minutes on a 17-yard touchdown with 1:48 remaining. Nicholas Dunneman led the Georgetown (2-0) receivers with seven catches for 70 yards. Enzo Arjona was 17 of 30 for 147 yards for Marist (0-1) with eight completions for 75 yards going to Jackson Conners-McCarthy.

