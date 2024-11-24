Georgetown coach Ed Cooley apologizes for derogatory comment about Illinois

WASHINGTON (AP) — Georgetown coach Ed Cooley apologized on social media for a derogatory comment he made about Illinois after his team’s beat Saint Francis at home. Cooley used colorful language to disparage Illinois when talking about junior guard Jayden Epps, who played his freshman season there. Cooley posted to social media that the comment was made in jest and acknowledged it was a poor choice of words. Illini coach Brad Underwood, when asked about Cooley’s remarks, said it was not worth his time to respond.

