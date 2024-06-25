Georgetown and Maryland will renew their rivalry in men’s basketball

WASHINGTON (AP) — Georgetown and Maryland will renew their men’s basketball rivalry with a four-game series starting in the 2025-26 season. The schools announced the agreement Tuesday. The teams will alternate hosting the contests, with the Terrapins holding the first and third games on their campus in College Park, Maryland, and the Hoyas at home at Capital One Arena in Washington for the matchups in the 2026-27 and 2028-29 seasons. The schools are about 15 miles apart but haven’t played each other in men’s basketball since November 2016, when Maryland won at Georgetown 76-75. That was their first meeting hosted by Georgetown in more than 20 years.

