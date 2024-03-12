Georgetown, after Big East Tournament run, in talks to make Darnell Haney permanent head coach

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — Georgetown forward Graceann Bennett took the microphone Monday night after the Big East championship game and broke the news that Darnell Haney would soon have the interim removed from his title as the Hoyas head coach.Haney took over Georgetown in October, following the death of head coach Tasha Butts, who was hired just last April and never got a chance to coach the Hoyas.He has led the Hoyas through their grief to a 22-11 record, and a run through the conference tournament that ended Monday with a 78-42 loss to UConn.

