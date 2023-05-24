George Washington University adopts new name ‘Revolutionaries’ to replace ‘Colonials’

WASHINGTON (AP) — George Washington University’s sports teams will now be known as the Revolutionaries. The school announced the new name to replace Colonials after a decision last year to drop the old moniker. Revolutionaries won out over the other final choices of Ambassadors, Blue Fog and Sentinels. GW was known as the Colonials since 1926. The decision to change it came when officials determined it no longer unified the community. George the mascot will stay and a new logo developed soon for the Revolutionaries name that takes effect for the 2023-24 school year.

