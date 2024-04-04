George Russell says his crash at the Australian Grand Prix was ‘waiting for a disaster to happen’

SUZUKA, Japan (AP) — Mercedes driver George Russell has spoken out for the first time since his dramatic crash with Fernando Alonso in the Australian Grand Prix. He says race officials need to respond more quickly to such incidents and says “you’re waiting for a disaster to happen.” He described his fear being in a “half upside down” car on the track and said more technology needed to be used to get safety cars out more quickly. He says “I think we need to find a way that if a car is in a danger zone, it’s automated – straightaway within half a second or so because those seconds count and lives are at risk.”

