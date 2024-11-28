George Russell says F1 drivers want to know ‘who’s getting fired next’ as key staff leave FIA

LUSAIL, Qatar (AP) — George Russell says Formula 1 drivers have a simple question for the sport’s governing body: which race official will be “getting fired” next? Russell is a director of the Grand Prix Drivers’ Association, which represents the F1 drivers. His comments continue a split between the drivers and the FIA this season both over a rapid turnover of key officials and other issues, like a push to punish drivers for swearing. Russell’s comments followed a report by the BBC that two more officials had left suddenly ahead of the Qatar Grand Prix.

