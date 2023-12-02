George propels Queens University over Carolina Christian College 134-69

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Freshman Kobe George came off the bench to score 24 points and power Queens University to a 134-69 victory over Carolina Christian College. George sank 9 of 13 shots, including 6 of 8 from 3-point range, for the Royals (5-4). Chris Ashby had 18 points, while AJ McKee pitched in with 16 points, four rebounds, four assists and three steals. Four more reserves scored in double figures for Queens — freshman Logan Threatt (13), Malcolm Wilson (12) with nine rebounds, Jocobi Sebock (11) with nine boards and Jaxon Pollard (10) with seven rebounds and four assists. Chris Chamberlin led the Centurions with 17 points.

