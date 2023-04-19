George Mason names Marvin Lewis as athletic director

FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) — George Mason has named Marvin Lewis as its new athletic director. Lewis joins George Mason beginning July 1 after serving as assistant vice president of athletics at Brown. The Germantown, Maryland, native previously held senior leadership positions at Georgia Tech, Maryland and Georgia State. School President Gregory Washington announced Lewis’ hire after a monthslong search for a full-time AD. Bradford Edwards left last fall to become chief operating officer at NFL Alumni. Nena Rogers has since served in an interim role and oversaw the hiring of former star Tony Skinn as men’s basketball coach.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.