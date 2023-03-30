George Mason Final Four star Tony Skinn hired as hoops coach

FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) — Tony Skinn has been hired to coach men’s basketball at George Mason. Skinn was a starting guard who helped the Patriots reach the Final Four during March Madness as an 11-seed in 2006. Skinn replaces Kim English, who left George Mason for Providence after Ed Cooley departed Providence for Georgetown. Skinn was most recently an assistant coach at Maryland. He also has worked at Ohio State, Seton Hall and Louisiana Tech.

