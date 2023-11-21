George, Leonard lead Clippers past Spurs 124-99, extending San Antonio’s skid to 9 straight

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Paul George scored 28 points, Kawhi Leonard added 21 and the Los Angeles Clippers rolled past Victor Wembanyama and San Antonio 124-99 on Monday night, extending the Spurs’ losing streak to nine games.

James Harden added 13 points and 10 assists as Los Angeles won its sixth straight over San Antonio.

The Clippers won their second straight game with Harden after dropping their first five games with the All-Star guard in the lineup following a trade from Philadelphia.

“The more reps, the more you get comfortable,” Harden said. “The more you try to understand where guys’ spots are on the floor and where can I attack and get mine. As games go by, you see us get more comfortable.”

Wembanyama was held to nine points and three rebounds. Keldon Johnson had 22 points and 10 rebounds to lead San Antonio, and Cedi Osman scored 17 points.

San Antonio Spurs forward Keldon Johnson (3) causes San Antonio Spurs forward Jeremy Sochan (10) to lose control of the ball during the second half of an NBA basketball game in San Antonio, Monday, Nov. 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Eric Gay) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Eric Gay

“That’s an amazing team that we played tonight,” Johnson said. “Praying that everybody on their roster stays healthy, they will be contending, in a position to make some noise in the West.”

The Spurs’ losing streak matches the fifth longest in franchise history.

San Antonio set the franchise record last season by dropping 23 straight and finished with the third-worst record in franchise history at 22-60.

The futility helped the Spurs earn the No. 1 pick, which they used to select the new cornerstone of the franchise in the 7-foot-3 Wembanyama.

Leonard was once the face of the Spurs, the bridge between the Big Three era of Tim Duncan, Tony Parker and Manu Ginobili and the future. That changed when Leonard demanded and was granted a trade, getting shipped to Toronto in 2018.

Spurs fans have not forgotten and booed Leonard every time he touched the ball.

“It’s a completive fanbase,” Leonard said. “They want to win every game. Once I come into the game, there’s going to be boos, but walking around the city or going to restaurants, they show love.”

Leonard and the Clippers gave the fans plenty to jeer about Monday.

The Clippers finished with 30 assists and only seven turnovers in handing the Spurs their sixth double-digit loss this season.

The Clippers also held Wembanyama to 4-for-12 shooting, including missing all four of his 3-point attempts.

San Antonio suffered its second-worst loss of the season, 123-83, to the Clippers on Oct. 29. The Clippers were on track for a similar path in the second half after a competitive first two quarters.

“I am totally pleased with the game,” Spurs coach Gregg Popovich said. “Nobody likes to lose, but I thought their competitiveness and their execution were good. Against a very good, very talented, very well-coached team. So, I will sleep well. We’ll look at the film. We’ll continue tomorrow. But I like a lot of things that I saw, individually and team (wise).”

A dunk by Leonard and a layup off a no-look feed from Harden extended the Clippers’ lead to 86-66 with 4:37 remaining in the third quarter. The Clippers extended that lead to 28 points before emptying their bench midway through the fourth.

San Antonio has trailed by 15 points or more eight games this season and by 20 in six contests. The Spurs have rallied to win just once.

George had to exit after being poked in the eye by Wembanyama on the Clippers’ first possession. He returned midway through the first and finished 11 for 16 from the field and 4 for 8 on 3-pointers.

Spurs starting guard Devin Vassell missed the game with a strained groin.

UP NEXT

The teams close a two-game set at San Antonio on Wednesday.

