George Brett reminds Royals players of intensity of past playoffs against Yankees

NEW YORK (AP) — George Brett watches the Kansas City Royals prepare to face the New York Yankees and remembers the combustible clashes of the 1970s. The Hall of Famer tells players: “This isn’t a series, this is war,” tossing in a profanity for emphasis. Brett slid late into Graig Nettles in 1977’s Game 5 of the best-of-five AL Championship Series, catching the third baseman on the face with an arm. Nettles kicked Brett in the teeth. Brett threw a punch as benches and bullpens emptied. Six years later, Yankee Stadium was the site of the infamous Pine Tar Game, when Brett’s ninth-inning homer was disallowed and later restored by the AL president.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.