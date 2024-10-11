George Baldock’s family confirm soccer player drowned while swimming

George Baldock, the Greece international soccer player who was found dead at his home in Athens on Wednesday, drowned while swimming in his pool, his family said.

Greek police said this week there was no initial indication the death of the 31-year-old former Premier League player was suspicious.

“We are heartbroken with the sudden passing of our beloved George. We can confirm that a post-mortem examination has found that George tragically drowned whilst swimming in the pool at his home in Glyfada, Athens,” Baldock’s family said in a statement issued to The Associated Press.

The family said the Panathinaikos defender, who was born in Britain, had been due to return to the U.K. on Thursday to celebrate his baby son’s first birthday.

“George, you were the most special father, fiance, son, brother, uncle, friend, teammate and person. Your enthusiasm and infectious personality brought so much love to those that were fortunate enough to know you and those that adored you from the stands,” the family said. “We will forever cherish the special memories we have of you and you will continue to live on in your beautiful son.”

Baldock was of Greek heritage and played 12 matches for the national team.

He joined Sheffield United in 2017 and helped the club earn promotion to the Premier League twice, in 2019 and 2023. He joined Panathinaikos in May, on a three-year contract, after Sheffield United was relegated to England’s second division.

“As a family it has been incredibly touching, but equally so very difficult to read the huge number of tributes written by those that knew George and from those whose life he touched. It was impossible not to love him,” his family said. “We ask that you please continue to respect our privacy at this devastating time as we begin to process our grief.”

There was a period of silence in tribute to the right back ahead of Thursday’s game in the Nations League between England and Greece at Wembley Stadium. Greece won 2-1.

