George and Ndongo each score 17 points, Georgia Tech defeats Charleston Southern 91-67

ATLANTA (AP) — Naithan George and Baye Ndongo each scored 17 points and Georgia Tech breezed past Charleston Southern 91-67. Georgia Tech shot 55% in the first half and led 47-25 at the break. A 10-0 run gave them a 24-12 lead and their lead peaked at 19 points with less than 2 minutes remaining. The Buccaneers scored the first six points of the second half and soon got within 48-40. A 9-0 run got the Yellow Jackets going again and they later scored eight straight to lead 69-48 with 9 minutes remaining. A 3-pointer by George with 20 seconds left provided Georgia Tech’s biggest lead and the winning margin.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.