George and Flagler lead No. 14 Baylor over Oklahoma, 82-72

WACO, Texas (AP) — Keyonte George had 23 points and Adam Flagler scored 20 as 14th-ranked Baylor held on to beat Oklahoma 82-72. Flagler scored 14 points in the final 13:11 of the game, the first of those being a jumper that put Baylor back ahead to stay. Langston Love added 19 points for Baylor, which has won eight of nine overall since losing its first three Big 12 games. The Sooners lost their sixth consecutive Big 12 game, the last three since a still-hard-to-explain 93-69 win over then-No. 2 Alabama in the Big 12/SEC Challenge. Grant Sherfield had 15 points, including four 3-pointers.

